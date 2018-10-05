Recounts confirm results in three N.B. ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer to having a definitive winner from last week's election.

Elections New Brunswick spokesman Paul Harpelle said Friday new tallies have been completed in three ridings with razor-thin margins — and each has confirmed the election night results.

The outcome of the Sept. 24 provincial election thus remains at 22 seats for the Progressive Conservatives and 21 for the Liberals, a virtual deadlock. The Green party and the People's Alliance each have three seats.

"I'm calling on the premier to do the right thing, to resign," Tory Leader Blaine Higgs told reporters in Fredericton Friday after all the recount results were announced.

"Let's not procrastinate any longer," he said. "Let's stop the charades and let's move forward ... with a government in place that's legitimately elected and duly ready to serve."

The judicial recount in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton, sought by the runner-up Liberal candidate, confirmed the Tories' 93-vote victory, while an 11-vote victory for the Green party was also confirmed Friday in Memramcook-Tantramar.

A recount completed Thursday by a New Brunswick judge confirmed a narrow Liberal win in the Saint John Harbour riding.

But a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative candidate has alleged that about 40 Saint John Harbour voters cast their ballots twice and has said he may reinstate an application for the result to be thrown out by early next week.

The Liberals say they plan to proceed to a throne speech later this month as they seek to hold on to power.

The right-leaning People's Alliance has said it has an informal plan to support a Progressive Conservative government for up to 18 months.