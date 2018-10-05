Young B.C. hockey player dies in on-ice accident

VANCOUVER — A young British Columbia hockey player who died after slamming into the boards during a game in Langley, B.C., is being remembered by a teammate as a "gentle giant," and "one of the best players out there."

Twenty-two-year-old Noah Trulsen was playing in an adult recreational league on Oct. 3 when team member Gerry Leiper says his friend may have caught an edge while rushing to the bench for a line change.

Leiper says he saw Trulsen's forehead hit the top of the boards and his face shield came down on the bridge of his nose, sending him sprawling to the ice.

The BC Coroners Service says in an email that it is investigating the cause of the young man's death.