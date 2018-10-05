Teen charged after alleged online threat

HURON COUNTY, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario say a teen has been charged after allegedly making a threatening social media post.

Provincial police say they were told about a threat posted on a "popular social media platform" on Thursday.

They say they went to a local high school to investigate, and a 14-year-old student in Huron County was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

Police say the accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will appear in court in December.