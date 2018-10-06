One dead after crash in Elgin County

ELGIN COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police say one person is dead after a collision in Elgin County, Ont.
Investigators say a tractor trailer and another vehicle collided around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
They say one person was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police say they are investigating the cause of the crash and there was no immediate word on charges.
By The Canadian Press
