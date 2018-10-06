Arrest made in anti-abortion rally incident

Toronto police say they've made an arrest in an incident that was caught on video during a recent anti-abortion protest.

Investigators say a man approached demonstrators at a peaceful rally in the city's west end last Sunday and "began scribbling on their signs and clothing" with ink markers.

When he was confronted by one of the protesters, police say the man "kicked her in the shoulder, knocking her phone from her hand."

They say he then ripped off a ribbon the woman was wearing before fleeing the scene.