Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Pre-legalization pot earnings Licensed medical marijuana producer Aphria Inc. is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on Friday. The Leamington, Ont.-based company recently sold its U.S. holdings and said it will re-enter the American market and become a significant player in the U.S. cannabis industry when its federal laws are changed.

Building permits Statistics Canada releases building permits data for August on Wednesday. Figures for July showed that Canadian municipalities issued $8.2 billion worth of building permits, down 0.1 per cent from June, due mainly to lower construction intentions in British Columbia.

Barrick update Barrick Gold Corp. releases preliminary production and sales information for the third quarter on Wednesday. Barrick announced Sept. 24 that it had agreed to take over Randgold Resources in an all-share deal worth about $7.9 billion that will solidify its position as the world's biggest gold producer after years of cutbacks.