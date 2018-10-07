World losing battle against global warming

"We acknowledge this and we all know we need to do more," she said. "That's why the Paris agreement is set up the way it is. Every country in the world needs to take action and then we need to be more ambitious about the action we are willing to take."

But Canada has no immediate plans to increase its own ambition. Instead, the focus is on implementing the current plans, which include a national price on carbon, eliminating coal-fired power plants, making homes and businesses more energy efficient, and investing in clean-technologies and renewable energy.

Blair Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, said the UN report may "serve as a wake-up call" for some governments. However, he was a bit disheartened at a recent meeting of the G20 climate group in Argentina, where he found most countries were committed to cutting emissions but only "at their own pace without affecting their economies."

"Effectively, what they're saying is the probability of them living up to what they committed to under the Paris accord is negligible to zero," said Feltmate.

The take away for Canadians in the report should be the need to not just accelerate emissions cuts, but also to accelerate efforts to protect their homes and businesses from the floods, forest fires and storms that climate change is already bringing with more frequency and more force than before, he said.

The report comes just days after German environmental non-profit Urgewald published its latest update on the world's addiction to coal. That report says there are 1,380 new coal plants being planned or already in development in 59 countries around the world. If they're all built, the amount of electricity produced from coal will grow by one-third.

Urgewald lists six Canadian financial companies among the top 100 investors in new coal plants, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Abreu said Canada could play a role internationally on the coal front through its joint anti-coal initiative with the United Kingdom.

Many of the countries adding coal power are doing so to bring electricity to people who don't have access to secure power sources now. Abreu said telling India they can't build power to lift people out of poverty is not the solution but countries like Canada could step up to help India build cleaner sources of power.

Canada last week announced it was going forward with a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project in British Columbia. Although many environmentalists don't want more natural gas produced or burned either, exporting it to places like China to replace some of their coal will help emissions go down.

Coal is considered the dirtiest source of power, with greenhouse gas emissions nearly twice that of natural gas.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press