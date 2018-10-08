SUV driver killed in Brant County crash

News 05:52 AM The Canadian Press

BRANT COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening in Brant County.

They say the driver of an SUV was killed when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at Newport Road and Soursprings Road.

Investigators say 42-year-old Owen Crawford of Haldimand County was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver wasn't injured.

No other information was immediately released.

By The Canadian Press

