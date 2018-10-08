Dance instructor facing charges: police

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Provincial police say a dance instructor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to people who were underage.

Police say they were notified about the messages on Sept. 29 and that the alleged incident took place in Norfolk County, Ont.

Police announced Monday that the 33-year-old Brantford man had been arrested.

Police say he has been charged with sexual exploitation, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years old.