Three-storey building slated for Hamilton and Dundas streets in Waterdown

The corner of Hamilton Street and Dundas Street in Waterdown could soon be home to a new, three-storey, mixed-used commercial building.

The Rabba property, located on the northeast corner of the intersection, is currently home to a derelict gas station.

Property manager Paul Willis of Waterdown Management, said the preliminary site plan agreement to demolish the gas station has been received. He noted the site plan includes preliminary approval to build a mixed-use, office-medical-retail building.

Willis noted the original plan was to build a two-storey building, but after learning a three-storey building would be permitted, both through height and parking requirements, they decided to change their design.

“We’d like to get rid of that gas station — it’s such an eyesore.” — Paul Willis

“We’re getting the architect to amend the proposal to be a three-storey building,” he said. “Everybody seems to be excited about it — including us.

The proposed building will likely have a square footage of about 17,000 square feet, Willis said.

He noted the building will feature a retail component on the main floor, as well as medical or professional offices on the second and third storeys. Willis stressed there is no residential component in the building.

He added they are still looking for tenants for the proposed building.

Willis said he hopes to have demolition at the site take place by spring, at the latest.