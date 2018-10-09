Flamborough residents concerned about proposed Milton quarry

Crispo said his concerns stem from the fact that the company plans to dig limestone from below the water table.

“Possible disruption, contamination and change in the level of the water they have available in their wells would affect a lot of rural community people,” he said. “

Freelton’s Graham Flint, the president of GravelWatch Ontario, said he has been consulting with the ACTION group, which includes Milton Coun. Cindy Lunau.

Flint noted GravelWatch is an umbrella organization where community groups across Ontario get together to get support on aggregate issues, in addition to working with government to improve the application and approval system.

He noted the aggregate application process in Ontario is one of ambush, adding most residents only learn about the application one it has been submitted.

The filing of the application kicks off a 45-day objection and comment period where residents need to submit their formal, written objections or they lose their right to participate in the process.

The objection period for the JDCL application ended Sept. 17. In that period, 1,000 individual letters and emails of objection were filed, including objections and support from the Town of Milton, Halton Region, Halton Conservation Authority, and Woodbine Mohawk Park with support from Great Gaming West.

Several businesses and residents also sent individual objections, and the Mississaugas of New Credit First Nation Department of Consultation and Accommodation has requested a full consultation process, within the context of their treaty rights.

After receiving them, JDCL has up to two years to respond to the individual objections. Upon receiving the JDCL response, concerned residents have a 20-day window to reply.

Flint said he’s concerned about the JDCL application, because it involves underwater blasting and dragline extraction.

He noted the process often includes a quarry dewatering process, where they pump water to have a dry floor from which they operate their equipment. However, in their letter to residents JDCL said “in order to protect the wetlands in the area and to conserve water and energy, we will not be pumping any water off site.”

Flint noted instead, JDCL is proposing to blast underwater, before dragging to remove the aggregate. He added he is concerned that the process has the potential to impact wells surrounding the proposed quarry.

“It’s not that it hasn’t been done before, but it certainly isn’t typical,” he said of the proposed process. “All that energy in the blast that typically gets dissipated in the air — doing that blast in a dense media like water?

“I think there’s a high probability that the energy in that blast will be continued further and with greater energy levels than it would in air.”

After filing their objections with the proposal, ACTION’s next steps include continuing to obtain legal and technical advice to ensure they have the appropriate information to support their position.

The support the fight the group has started a GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/3knbv-action. For more information about ACTION visit www.actionmilton.ca.