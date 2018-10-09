CGI Group to create 300 new jobs in Quebec

MONTREAL — CGI Group Inc. says it will create about 300 high-tech jobs over the next five years at a new digital innovation centre in Drummondville, Que.

The Montreal-based consulting services firm says the centre will target the finance, retail and manufacturing sectors.

CGI senior vice-president Michael Godin says the company aims “to contribute actively to the economic growth of Quebec's regions."

Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson says CGI's new centre in the city's industrial park will ripple through the regional economy and create specialized jobs in information technology.