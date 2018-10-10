Backlash erupts over threat to discipline judge

"Justice Patrick Smith engaged in misconduct by accepting a position as interim dean without considering the possible public controversy associated with the reaction from the chiefs of the First Nations and without considering the political environment or the potential effect on the prestige of judicial office,'' Pidgeon said in his decision in August.

Sinclair, one of Canada's leading First Nations voices, said he had encouraged Smith to accept the position in light of his "deep experience" in Indigenous law.

In response to questions about the backlash, the council's executive director would only say the review was part of a screening process "designed to foster public confidence in the judiciary" and would be fair to the judge.

"In this matter, a panel of four judges and one layperson will examine all the circumstances of the case and make a ruling about the judge's conduct," Norman Sabourin, who initiated the complaint process, told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. "Until that review is completed, it would be unwise to draw conclusions about the merits of the matter."

Brian Gover, who is representing Smith in a Federal Court attempt at getting the review stopped, called it telling that Sinclair believes the council's actions risk undermining confidence in the administration of justice and in the council, which is responsible for investigating complaints against federally appointed judges.

"To say that the legal community has been shocked by the CJC turning on a valued and highly respected judge would be an understatement," Gover said. "The fact that the council went after him without a formal complaint having been filed is another strange irregularity. The CJC is facing a fierce counter-attack such as they have never seen before."

The review panel, constituted in late August, cannot be "unconstituted" and its decision will be made public, said Johanna Laporte, a spokeswoman for the council.

"The panel will surely explain why and how the judge's actions were compatible or incompatible with his professional obligations," Laporte said. "Judges and the public alike will benefit from greater clarity regarding the permissible scope of activities for judges outside their normal judicial duties."

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press