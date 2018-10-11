Electoral investigation follows recount

Quebec's chief electoral officer has launched an investigation into possible irregularities after a judicial recount found a Liberal declared the winner Oct. 1 in fact lost to his Parti Quebecois rival.

Suspicions were raised when election-night results showed one polling station in the riding of Gaspe had reported all 194 votes for Liberal candidate Alexandre Boulay. Boulay was initially declared the winner by a margin of 132 votes.

Wednesday's recount found it was the PQ's Meganne Perry-Melancon who had won by a 41-vote margin.

"The integrity of the electoral process is the base of our electoral system and requires that we act swiftly and with rigour," chief electoral officer Pierre Reid said in announcing his investigation.