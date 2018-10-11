Parti Quebecois adds 10th seat after recount

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the provincial legislature after winning a recount in an eastern Quebec riding.

The sovereigntist party had contested the results in Gaspe and sought a judicial recount after the Oct. 1 vote.

Late Wednesday, the PQ's Meganne Perry-Melancon was officially awarded the seat by 41 votes over Liberal candidate Alexandre Boulay.

Boulay had initially been announced the winner by 132 votes.

Both parties took to social media to acknowledge the recount results late Wednesday.

The result puts the PQ in a tie with Quebec solidiare in terms of seats, but the PQ becomes the second opposition party at the national assembly because of slightly higher popular vote.

There is one more recount to come next week in the northern Quebec riding of Ungava, currently held by the Coalition Avenir Quebec but also being contested by the PQ.

As it stands, the Coalition Avenir Quebec have 74 seats at the legislature, followed by the Liberals who now have 29 seats.

There is currently one Independent and one vacant seat.

By The Canadian Press