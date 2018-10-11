Duct-taped cat Lucky recovering well

Lucky the cat is — excuse the pun — lucky.

The cat, whose head had duct tape wrapped around it several times before she was abandoned in a cat carrier in a veterinarian’s parking lot last week, is recovering well at Mountainside Animal Clinic.

More than 100 adoption applications have been received for the female tabby, and that number has been pared down to three potential forever homes, one in Waterdown.

Blood work shows she is slightly anemic, and she is also being treated for a urinary tract infection. Her two front canine teeth are broken, and the veterinarian is still assessing whether they will be surgically removed. X-rays showed she does not have any broken bones.

Nicole Paling, founder of Every Life Matters (ELM) cat rescue, found the petite brown tabby outside Burlington’s Industrial Street animal clinic at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. She urgently called her boyfriend Brett Norton to help remove the tape.

“We’re all horrified about this poor girl,” said Paling, at the time.

Since then, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming, said Paling.

“We are so grateful there are so many people out there who are hoping to adopt,” she said.

Hills Pet Foods donated two bags of veterinarian-prescribed urinary/stress food for Lucky.