WHITBY, Ont. — Police say they're investigating after hundreds of brass vases disappeared from a cemetery in Whitby, Ont.
Durham regional police say they have little information about the incident, which they suspect took place between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.
They allege at least one suspect entered the Mount Lawn Cemetery and made off with the vases, which were positioned at burial plots.
Police did not say exactly how many vases were taken, only putting the number at several hundred.
Those thefts occurred between April 7 and Sept. 24, and the total value of the stolen property is approximately $67,250.
Both forces are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
By The Canadian Press
WHITBY, Ont. — Police are investigating a series of apparent thefts from cemeteries in southern Ontario.
Durham regional police say hundreds of brass vases disappeared from burial plots in Whitby, Ont., last week.
The department says it has little information about the incident, which occurred sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, Peel regional police say hundreds of bronze vases were taken from three cemeteries in Mississauga, Ont.
Those thefts occurred between April 7 and Sept. 24, and the total value of the stolen property is approximately $67,250.
Both forces are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
By The Canadian Press
WHITBY, Ont. — Police are investigating a series of apparent thefts from cemeteries in southern Ontario.
Durham regional police say hundreds of brass vases disappeared from burial plots in Whitby, Ont., last week.
The department says it has little information about the incident, which occurred sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, Peel regional police say hundreds of bronze vases were taken from three cemeteries in Mississauga, Ont.
Those thefts occurred between April 7 and Sept. 24, and the total value of the stolen property is approximately $67,250.
Both forces are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
By The Canadian Press