Here's who's running for trustee in wards serving Flamborough

Why should residents vote for you? I will be focused on stopping overspending, providing more money for resources for students and teachers. I want to provide teachers training so that they are comfortable with the math curriculum and implement new teacher hiring strategies that look at their math literacy. I am self-imposing a two-term limit.

Name: Penny Deathe

Running for trustee in Ward 15

Age: 57

Occupation: HWDSB trustee, Founder, Director of Youth Program Development, Healthy Community — Healthy Youth Flamborough

Reason for running: I don’t want any child to slip through the cracks. As trustee, I’ve helped set strong goals around mental health, student achievement and communication. I want to make sure these goals and expectations are met. I’ve built strong partnerships to support student success that I want to see grow.

Why should residents vote for you? Experience and a proven track record: 2014-2018 school board trustee; 10 years co-chaired school councils; four year HWDSB Parent Involvement Committee; Waterdown Education group — negotiated WDHS expansion/new elementary schools; 2008 — founded Healthy Community — Healthy Youth, a community led initiative supporting positive youth development; business and leadership development background.

Name: Sukhi Dhillon

Running for trustee in Ward 13

Age: 40

Ward of residence: Ward 7 with community roots in Dundas

Occupation: Mom, educator, dental hygienist and community organizer

Reason for running: My children currently attend an HWDSB school and I empathize with all parents. I’m frustrated with the lack of essential student supports (EAs and ECEs), transportation issues, backlog of school maintenance/repairs, and lack of funding for basic services as librarians, guidance counsellors and clean drinking water.

Why should residents vote for you? I’m the only candidate (running for HWDSB trustee in Ward 13) with children currently in the school system. We need a progressive, experienced candidate who will ask difficult questions, advocate for families, and improve our public education system. I will fight for a better education system for our children, because they only get to do this once. Visit sukhidhillon.ca.

Name: Blake Hambly

Running for trustee in Wards 11-12

Age: 20

Ward of residence: Ward 12

Occupation: Student

Reason for running: I’m running because it’s time for change. We need a candidate who’s committed to the community, puts the community first, is committed, who’s aware and informed on important issues, who’s not swayed by political bias and bureaucracy. We need a trustee who cares about students and puts our constituents first.

Why should residents vote for you? I have what it takes to best represent the residents, making me the ideal candidate. I’m young, energetic, innovative, forward-thinking, and progressive. I am not swayed by political lobbyist and bias, I would put the concerns of constituents first. I want to give back to the community I care about.

Name: Alex Johnstone

Running for trustee in Ward 11-12

Age: 35

Ward of residence: Recently moved out of Ancaster

Occupation: Government employee/public servant

Reason for running: For eight years it has been a privilege to serve as your public school trustee. I am running for re-election to oversee the completion of school renewal projects, the execution of our high needs school strategy and to continue chairing the provincial committee to formalize the role of student trustees.

Why should residents vote for you? Over the years I have proudly partnered with parents, students and staff to increase funding for special education, worked with community members to spearhead an action strategy for our highest need students and secured additional busing for French Immersion. I also have a social work degree specializing in child development.

Name: Noor Nizam

Running for trustee in Ward 13

Age: 72

Ward of residence: Dundas

Occupation: Retired teaching personnel — McMaster University; former Associate Director — University Health Network; community worker.

Reason for running: After being a worker teaching personnel at McMaster and as former associate director for UHN Toronto, and as a retired person with two grandchildren in the system, I am confident that I am now fit to be a board trustee of the HWDSB for Ward 13, Dundas and West Flamborough to serve a worthy cause.

Why should residents vote for you? I have understood the issues and needs of the parents, teachers and the students. My platform is to make sure that the resources available for the HWDSB be managed giving priority to the needs of the students. With my political interest and interaction with the community I will be an efficient HWDSB Ward 13 member. Visit my website at www.vote-ward13schoolboard.com.

Name: Chris Parr

Running for trustee in Ward 13

Age: 64

Ward of residence: Ward 13

Occupation: Retired school principal

Reason for running: I am a recently retired (but not tired) Principal and who continues to be passionate about education. I have the time to give and am seeking to use the expertise I have acquired over many years of service in education, to positively support my community.

Why should residents vote for you? I have extensive experience working with boards of education and trustees and am knowledgeable about the Education Act, collective agreements, and school policies. I am a strong advocate for families and have developed many programs to benefit students at risk. I am also trained in restorative mediation. Visit my website: votechrisparr.com.

Name: Paul Tut

Running for trustee in Ward 13

Age: Not provided

Ward of residence: Not provided

Occupation: Lawyer with the Children's Aid society, Professor at York University, former Social Worker, former Senior Policy Advisor (Ministry of Health and Long Term Care)

Reason for running: I would like to advocate for increased mental health supports and special needs resources within the Dundas and West Flamborough school system. I have extensive policy-making experience, experience with drafting legislation and I am a father of two (my oldest child attends the educational system within ward 13), who would like the best for our school system.

Why should residents vote for you? My experience with children's advocacy work, the law and legislation, and my commitment to our local community, make me a good fit for the position. I will also advocate for and protect our rural and community based schools. Visit online at www.votepaul.ca.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Three candidates are running for wards 12-13. They are Neil Chopp, Phil Homerski and Olya Lydia Chan. The candidate for wards 1, 2 and 15, Mark Valvasori, has been acclaimed.

Name: Neil Chopp

Running for trustee in Wards 12-13

Age: 60

Ward of residence: Ward 13

Occupation: Retired Catholic elementary principal and teacher

Reason for running: I believe my 33 years of Catholic leadership and skills make me an excellent choice for trustee. Those who know me well know I’ve been chosen to serve and how dedicated I am to use my hands, feet and voice to make a difference for others. My entire career has been in education. I would like to stay involved and to be a part of the great things happening in the HWCDSB.

Why should residents vote for you? I believe my experience and skills make me the best possible candidate. I am approachable, focused and trustworthy. Three skills I demonstrate that make me the best choice to represent Hamiltonians on the catholic school board are leadership, organization and reflective thinking. I have acquired my leadership skills in my work as a catholic elementary teacher and principal.

Name: Phil Homerski

Running for trustee in Wards 12-13

Age: 59

Ward of residence: Ward 15

Occupation: Communications and social marketing consultant

Reason for running: I want to ensure that we maintain both academic excellence and a robust Catholic environment to inspire our students to be the best they can be.

Why should residents vote for you? Through my lifelong involvement with this Catholic school board coupled with my real-world experience in community-building and government relations, I will bring a fresh perspective to the education sector, the board and to your school community.

