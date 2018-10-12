Q-and-A: Trustee candidates highlight top issues affecting education in Flamborough

Alex Johnstone: One of the top issues in education in Flamborough is ensuring the successful completion of the new Beverly Central and CH Bray schools. I was proud to bring forward the motion to rebuild CH Bray and to second the motion to rebuild Beverly Central and Greensville. This past year, I worked closely with the community and my colleagues to listen to and honour the voice of the community by expanding the catchment boundary of the new Beverly Central School to ensure that Copetown families would have access to the new rural school as desired. As the new school builds near completion it will be important to continue to work closely with parents and staff to ensure our students have a successful transition.

WARD 13

Sukhi Dhillon: The new Beverly and Greensville schools are a huge priority for Flamborough. After a thorough ARC review in 2013/2014, we are still waiting to break ground. Many children have been displaced indefinitely into neighbouring schools to continue their education. Though the quality of education received is high, the condition of these schools is shameful. Student and staff safety is a concern (i.e.: Beverly’s roof). Spencer Valley and Dr. Seaton have no street lights or sidewalks for the children to walk on. Spencer Valley cannot accommodate the current students, and the parking lot is insufficient for vehicles during pick-up and drop-off times. I’ll collaborate with our city councillor to advocate for safer infrastructure in our residential neighbourhoods, whether or not the school is scheduled to close. Larger class sizes may warrant more portables until the new schools open up.

Lead and sodium have been found in school drinking water, resulting in inaccessible water for Seaton, Beverly, Spencer Valley and Millgrove. For now, continue providing safe, bottled water to students. Since an environmental assessment has already been completed for the new Greensville by the ministry, that school will have drinkable water.

Noor Nizam: Three-quarters of Hamilton public schools saw the number of Grade 3 students at the benchmark drop from 2012 to 2016. Three public schools plunged by 40 per cent or more. Flambrough schools are in it. The board has some work to do to raise the reading and mathematics scores. The signs of trouble start in Grade 3. The level of knowledge has to be increased. Increasing the marks by the end of June may not be a good resolution.

My platform is clear that I will give top priority to this. A rethinking of the curriculum will have to be looked into. We have to make sure that our schools are working closely with their school council and that they work together to develop their school annual plans and they are done with the inclusion of parents as part of that process. The practice of tutoring should be rethought and improvements of teaching should be in the schools.

Any assistance to special needs students should be undertaken by the board in concurrence with the schools, parents and the school councils.

Chris Parr: The top issue affecting education in West Flamborough is really twofold: unfinished accommodation projects and isolation. Rural areas have a unique challenge building a sense of belonging to community which is vital to the home and school connection. The vast spaces between neighbourhoods, the lack of schools in close proximity, and bussing long distances, can be isolating. It is vital that the Greensville Hub (school, daycare and library) and Beverly Centre School be completed as soon as possible. Both these projects will provide a hub of resources for their respective communities and optimal sized schools for learning.

The progress on these two projects has been slow for a variety of reasons. The vetting process for building quotes will need to be reviewed. These projects are my priority, and I will sit with facilities, planning, transition, and liaison committees to determine tight timelines with regular meetings to report on evidence of progress, using a project management approach. My goal is to make these projects urgent, to be persistent and insist on results. We must overcome the obstacles and move forward. It is important for student learning, for families, and for the communities.

Paul Tut: The Beverly and Greensville projects should be at the top of our list of priorities. I believe the strategy to accomplish this goal includes a relentless push to move these projects forward, get shovels in the ground and students through the doors. Furthermore, there needs to be a plan for improved communication on the progress of the projects to students, parents, staff and the community at large. The second phase of this goal would be to manage the transition of students to the new Greensville and Beverly schools. A seamless transition will ensure improved student learning and achievement. There are a number of other priorities I also feel are strongly important to the community. More information is available on my website.

WARD 15

Penny Deathe: There are close to 1,500 students, many in ward 15, impacted by bus delays. Along with ensuring good customer service (timely information and responsive staff), high expectations for student behaviour (reduced bullying and threatening behaviour), safe stops and routes, make transportation a top issue. Through Hamilton Wentworth Student Transportation Services, there needs to be greater accountability, including a report on what the issues are and how they are going to resolve them. We also need to put pressure on the Ministry of Education to improve bus contract procurement and funding.

Other top issues include unacceptable EQAO (math, reading, writing) scores, lack of resources and supports for special needs and at-risk students, and preparing students for post-secondary.

We need to improve consultation and communication with students and parents. I visit schools, attend school councils and talk to students, parents and community partners regularly. I’m responsive to the challenges Flamborough students face — at the board by chairing and attending committees, at the city by meeting regularly with the councillor, provincially by meeting with the MPP and attending provincial advocacy associations for change at the ministry level.

I have a strong relationship with the board of trustees, senior staff and community partners, collaborating to set priorities and holding staff accountable.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Three candidates are running for wards 12-13. They are Neill Chopp, Phil Homerski and Olya Lydia Chan. The candidate for wards 1, 2 and 15, Mark Valvasori, has been acclaimed.

WARDS 12-13

Neil Chopp: I believe the top issue in Flamborough is strengthening the home, school, church connection. Research clearly indicates, the greater the parent involvement, the greater the student success. I would like to see an opportunity for parent input, to express their ideas on the ways they can demonstrate greater involvement in their children’s elementary and secondary schools. The school board should continue to promote and encourage parents in Flamborough to volunteer in their children’s schools for universal school nutrition programs, in primary reading practice, in school masses and religious activities, on school council, or on the board-wide parent involvement committee.

Phil Homerski: School bus shortages continue to plague our schools across both boards. The transportation consortium clearly has failed to effectively serve our students. As your trustee, and with the support of my colleagues, I will direct the consortium to provide a comprehensive analysis of the service levels, complaint resolution process and budget to allow both boards to explore options related to the agreement that will bring greater accountability to student transportation services. It is imperative that all stakeholders — board officials, student transportation providers and ratepayers — be involved in collaboratively developing workable solutions.

