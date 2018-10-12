Q-and-A: Trustee candidates outline ways to bolster mental health supports in Hamilton schools

Sukhi Dhillon: We need more collaboration between our students, parents/guardians, community agencies, the medical community and mental health providers in order to enhance student success at schools. One in five children are living with mental illness. The HWDSB has partnered with community agencies, like the Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre, that offer services for children, youth and families dealing with mental health concerns. But we need to recognize, assess and diagnose mental health issues early on, and remove the stigma associated with it. For this, we need more practitioners involved in the overall care of our students. We need practitioners like child youth workers, social workers and mental health nurses (like my husband) who are qualified to use Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and offer behavioural services inside schools.

We need to continue with research-based techniques to assist children with their emotions early in their educational careers, like the mindfulness program which begins in kindergarten.

Mental health supports must be in place for both students and educators. By promoting policies such as smaller classes, curriculum reform and more meaningful student assessments, we can improve working conditions for educators, which results in an overall positive learning environment.

Noor Nizam: I will fully support the student-led petition “Keep-us-together,” supporting the retention of the special needs classes for students like 2017 OCNA Jr. Citizen of the Year Ramsay Jackson, the (then) 12-year-old Grade 7 student at Spencer Valley Elementary School in Greensville for the future to bolster mental health supports to local schools. I will also fully support what has been found through surveys that often show that they don’t know if they’re struggling with and that can be with mental health, they don’t know where to get help and to make sure that they get the help needed. There may be an increase of students needing such support and an increase of special needs classes during the next school year at Spencer Valley and the 2018-19 school year when Spencer Valley students join students from Greensville Elementary School at the new Community Hub to be built on Harvest Road.

Chris Parr: Awareness, education, and resources are needed to bolster mental health supports in local schools for students with a variety of mental health needs. In conjunction with all support staff (social workers, psychologists, speech and language pathologists) school staffs need ongoing capacity building and professional development to build understanding of how the instructional day can impact children with mental health needs.

I will be advocating for:

• The development of easily accessed online professional development modules for educators and parents and access to online resources and referrals for community resources such as telepsychiatry conferencing;

• An annual mental health and special needs symposium (preferably at a Flamborough school) focused on presenting current research and accessible resources for families and educators

• The development of a mobile interprofessional resource team to work with parents and caregivers at their respective schools. The team could provide services and guidance to the educator and family, so they can work together as a team for the student. The interprofessional team would ideally have access to a child psychiatrist.

The purpose of these recommendations is to bring the supports to the student, family and school; to make them easily accessible.

Paul Tut: Improving mental health supports in schools is a priority that is of special importance to me, given my own background in the mental health field (I worked as a social worker) and my wife's background (she is a family physician in Dundas). My plans to bolster mental health supports include reaching out to the local medical community, for example, the new Dundas hub of the Hamilton Family Health Team. I'd like to investigate ways to collaborate with community mental health supports to integrate them into our local schools. A possible strategy could be to co-fund mental health care workers with the Family Health Team and provide mobile or visiting counselling services directly in our schools. Our children and our schools are in desperate need of improved and timely access to mental health care supports.

WARD 15

Penny Deathe: As trustee, I fought to have Positive Culture and Well-being a priority. I’ve chaired the HWDSB HR Committee for three years, overseeing the Positive Culture and Well-being report. Schools are now expected to set and meet annual goals to support mental health. I want to continue to see goals around this priority. We need to ensure staff and teachers are trained properly to recognize mental health needs.

Through Healthy Community – Healthy Youth, I’m working with mental health professionals on a plan that will bring improved resources, supports and programs to Flamborough schools. I’ve trained teachers, parents, students, police liaison officers and community leaders on how to support positive youth development. I collaborate with health-care leaders through mental health forums. I’ve worked with the Waterdown District High School (WDHS) Health Action Team to bolster mental health and with school councils to provide resources, workshops and speakers.

I brought together top public health officials and HWDSB’s director of education to determine better outcomes and clearer expectations. I want to bring HWDSB programs, such as “Chilled” (helping students cope with anxiety), to Flamborough.

Flamborough students attribute high levels of anxiety to the uncertainty of their future. I’ve begun collaborating with post-secondary and business partners to build students confidence toward their future.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Three candidates are running for wards 12-13. They are Neill Chopp, Phil Homerski and Olya Lydia Chan. The candidate for wards 1, 2 and 15, Mark Valvasori, has been acclaimed.

WARD 12-13

Neil Chopp: As trustee I will support and encourage the school board’s best practices for improving student mental health and well-being in Flamborough schools and throughout the entire school board. The school board currently utilizes a number of programs in the elementary and secondary panel and regularly updates the trustees on program success. Through my experience in education I understand the current practices; school mental health teams, Speak Up, Tools for life, Roots of Empathy, Restorative Practices, and Christian Mediation. The school board has been doing an excellent job working from a proactive position and searching out best practices in other boards to promote positive mental health and well-being of our children. Given the opportunity, I would be willing to be a member of a board committee on Student Mental Health and well-being.

Phil Homerski: Our children and teens need a supportive and safe environment to promote good mental health. As your trustee I will encourage programs that promote regular physical activity, outdoor activities and a supportive faith environment – all proven elements for positive mental development in children and youth. It is also important for children to be involved in after-school activities that boost their self-esteem and self-worth. Sports, clubs, coding, robotics and other after-school activities can be effectively delivered using school facilities and in partnership with parents, local businesses, community organizations and the parish community.

As wards 12 and 13 trustee, I will fully support our board continuing the strong relationship our schools have developed with the City of Hamilton’s Public Health Services. Finally, it is important that our teachers and staff are provided with appropriate supports to maintain good mental health. Faith development coupled with a comprehensive employee assistance program are imperative for good personal mental health as well as a healthy classroom environment.

• • •

For more municipal election coverage, click here.

