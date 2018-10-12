Legacy of Biosphere 2 lives on in singular research space

"You have to separate it from what it was originally to see its worth today," said Field, adding that controlled environment facilities like Biosphere 2 "are a powerful way to help us understand the way the world works. "

"It is an important piece in our portfolio for understanding climate change," he said.

Biologist John Adams, Biosphere 2's deputy director, has been with the project since 1995, when he was a new University of Arizona graduate. "It's always been an audacious, ambitious project," he said.

Adams said 55 people now work at the site, including 30 researchers. Bass donated $30 million to Biosphere 2 last year and sits on its advisory board.

"They have been doing a really great job, laying some strong foundations for their science," Jane Poynter, one of the eight original Biosphere 2 inhabitants, said of the current research. "Twenty-five years after we came out it's still very forward-looking."

Poynter said that since she and the other "Biospherians" emerged from the greenhouse, much of the original animosity has faded away.

The initial project was the brainchild of systems ecologist John Allen, and Bass was financial backer when the first group of four women and four men entered Biosphere 2 on Sept. 26, 1991. Now almost 90, Allen lives quietly in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

A mission by a second group was terminated early after Bass ousted Allen and other top managers in April 1994 and temporarily made Bannon acting director during a management dispute. Bannon led the project for about two years, and Columbia University then took over, changing the once virtually airtight structure to a "flow-through" system and manipulating carbon dioxide levels to study global warming.

Poynter and Taber MacCallum later married and settled in Tucson, where they operate World View Enterprises, a company that is pioneering flight to the edge of space with high-altitude balloons. They met during training for Biosphere 2, and their romance flourished after entering the enclosure.

The couple hopes World View's high-altitude remote-controlled balloons will eventually be used for weather monitoring, communications and research at a fraction of the cost of satellites. They are also working on a craft called Voyager, which they want to use to take people some 100,000 feet (30,480 metres) above Earth.

Crew members Abigail Alling, Mark Van Thillo and Sarah Silverstone work with their Biosphere Foundation, which conducts marine research in southeast Asia. Fellow crew member Linda Leigh, a botanist lives near Biosphere 2 in Arizona. Crew physician Roy Walford , a well-known researcher on the effects of a low-calorie diet on longevity, died from Lou Gehrig's disease in 2004 at age 79.

The other crew member, Mark Nelson, lives in Santa Fe and recently published a book called "Pushing Our Limits: Insights from Biosphere 2."

In the book, Nelson reflects on the group's experiences and calls on people to renew their relationship with nature to help reverse trends threatening the original biosphere, Earth.

"I remain optimistic about the prospects for the 'human experiment,'" he writes. "Problems humans cause can also be solved by humans."

