Man's body found in lake after apparent drowning

YATES, N.Y. — U.S. authorities say the body of an 80-year-old western New York man has been found in Lake Ontario hours after his family reported him missing.

WHEC-TV in Rochester reports the Orleans County Sheriff's Office says the man's family reported him missing Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say he was last seen working on a dock near his cottage in the town of Yates, N.Y., 64 kilometres northwest of Rochester, N.Y.

Police and firefighters from several departments launched a search. Officials say the man's body was found by firefighters less than a kilometre east where he was last seen.