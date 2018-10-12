Man's body found in lake after apparent drowning

YATES, N.Y. — U.S. authorities say the body of an 80-year-old western New York man has been found in Lake Ontario hours after his family reported him missing.
WHEC-TV in Rochester reports the Orleans County Sheriff's Office says the man's family reported him missing Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say he was last seen working on a dock near his cottage in the town of Yates, N.Y., 64 kilometres northwest of Rochester, N.Y.
Police and firefighters from several departments launched a search. Officials say the man's body was found by firefighters less than a kilometre east where he was last seen.
The sheriff's department says it appears that he drowned in rough water conditions at the time.
His name hasn't been released.
By The Associated Press
