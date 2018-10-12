North American stock markets bounce back

TORONTO — North American stock markets shot higher in early trading, regaining some of the steep losses from earlier this week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 107.19 points at 15,424.32, shortly after the trading day began.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 364.52 points at 25,417.35. The S&P 500 index was up 42.18 points at 2,770.55, while the Nasdaq composite was up 168.49 points at 7,497.55.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.83 cents US compared with an average of 76.70 cents US on Thursday.