Wandering weekend. Here are seven things to do in the Hamilton area

Walk, run, wheel

Wellwood Walk, Run, Wheel walk-a-thon is Sunday at the McMaster University Student Centre. Kids 1K; 10 a.m. 5K, 10K; awards 11 a.m. You can still register on site from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The run starts at 9:30 a.m. sharp. wellwood.on.ca

Autumn Sunday

Enjoy the great outdoors, take a stroll and soak up the fall colours. A day at Westfield Heritage Village features period architecture and costumed interpreters. Admission is $12, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for children six to 17. Children five and under get in free. Hours are 12:30 to 4 p.m. conservationhamilton.ca

Halloween happenings

Ghost Walks: Hermitage Ruins tours are Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Dundas Valley Conservation Area, 603 Sulphur Springs Rd., Ancaster. Visit ghotswalks.com for tickets.

Bizarro's Factory of Fear runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now until Halloween with additional shows Oct. 29, 30 and 31. Shows take about five to 10 minutes and runs 7 to 11 p.m. Expect long lineups and dress for the weather. Admission is $10 plus fees for the factory at Mizener's Antiques and Flea Market, 367 Highway 5, Dundas.

Mountsberg Conservation Area's Halloween Spooktacular features crafts, Pumpkin Passport to Discovery, wagon ride and face painting. Wear a costume when you visit. Open weekends throughout October.

Halloween Ho-down Weekends at Puddicombe Estate Farms run Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live entertainment, children's village, juice tastings, Halloween train rides, campfire and marshmallow roast, Halloween craft and so much more. Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin is also available.

Dyment's Pumpkin Patch with many fall activities, including a hayride to pick a pumpkin is open weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 905-628-5270

Compiled by Jennifer Moore

