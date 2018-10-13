Numbers behind Canadian weed-producing town

OTTAWA — The small Ontario community of Smiths Falls is home to Tweed Inc. and its parent company Canopy Growth Corp., which make up one of the biggest licensed cannabis producers in the world.

Locals say the presence of a global company like Canopy Growth, which has a stock market value of nearly $14.7 billion, in Smiths Falls has had a big impact on the economy and the town's optimism for the future.

The end of prohibition Wednesday for recreational weed is expected to benefit the company and, by extension, Smiths Falls, which has struggled through years of difficult economic challenges following the closures of major employers.

Here's quick look at facts about Smiths Falls: