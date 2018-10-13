Alleged arson at hotel housing asylum seekers

He said on the day of the fire, there were "white nationalists" gathered outside the hotel.

Police said investigators "have not advised of any chaos in the hotel," and the Radisson's management directed all media requests to COSTI.

In August, the federal government announced it would rent hotel rooms for migrants who had been staying at college dormitories in the Greater Toronto Area during the summer. The hotel stays were supposed to last until Sept. 30, but they will be extended for four weeks while the federal and municipal governments work out a more long-term solution.

Calla said the hotel is temporarily housing 577 refugee claimants, most of whom are from Nigeria.

DJ, a 38-year-old man who only gave his first name, said he and his family are refugee claimants from Nigeria who have been staying at the Radisson for about four months.

He said he grew "concerned" for the safety of his three young children after he heard from other occupants that the fire may have been deliberately set.

"We were sleeping and the fire alarm woke up me and my children. I am worried for them. I am concerned," he said, adding he hopes to find a permanent home for his family soon.

Calla said as a result of the incident, along with the "anti-refugee" sentiments online, the hotel has hired additional security guards and installed more surveillance cameras.

"The refugee claimants are good people and they are grateful to be staying at the hotel," said Calla.

"These people came to escape their (home country) to be safe, and now they don't feel safe."

