Man fatally struck by vehicle in Brampton

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Friday night.
Peel regional police say a 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit at around 9 p.m., and he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The female driver remained on scene.
Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Friday night.
Peel regional police say a 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit at around 9 p.m., and he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The female driver remained on scene.
Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., Friday night.
Peel regional police say a 37-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit at around 9 p.m., and he was pronounced dead shortly after.
The female driver remained on scene.
Police say no charges have been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.
By The Canadian Press