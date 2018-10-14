Toronto police investigating assault

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man allegedly drove his van into another vehicle and assaulted the driver on a busy highway.

Police say on Friday around 4 p.m. a man allegedly drove his car into a lane to force another vehicle onto the shoulder of the Gardiner Expressway in the city's downtown core.

They say both men got out of their vehicles and the driver of the van then allegedly assaulted the other driver, who sustained unspecified injuries.

Police say the driver of the van then got back into his car and drove away.