Firms upbeat about year ahead: Bank of Canada

OTTAWA — A new Bank of Canada poll suggested Monday that companies are optimistic about the year ahead — especially when it comes to sales growth, foreign demand and their investment plans.

The quarterly survey was conducted between mid-August and mid-September — before Canada agreed to an updated North American free trade deal that has alleviated some of the economic uncertainty.

Overall business sentiment in Canada was running at near-record levels, said the central bank's poll of senior managers from about 100 firms.

The upbeat results were released a little over a week before the Bank of Canada's next policy decision, which is widely expected to produce another interest rate hike. The bank carefully studies the forward-looking business outlook survey ahead of rate decisions.