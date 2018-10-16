Waterdown author releases 'Top Talent: How to hire your dream intern'

As she shopped it around, it was clear to Serena who the book's audience needed to be.

“When I pitched my idea to (the Author Incubator) and told them that was the first book and the second book would be how companies could hire interns,” she said.

The Author Incubator, a literary coaching company that helps first-time authors write books that makes a difference, told Serena to switch the order.

This, she was told, would create the demand and then the second book could focus on teaching students how to get quality internships.

The book itself guides managers through a process and teaches them how to write job postings that engage candidates’ interest, the type of questions that should be asked in the interview along with how to get them started on Day 1 and coaching tips that will bring out the best in their interns.

Serena also writes about equitable pay for the interns and noted more and more companies are paying for the work that they do, though historically it was free labour.

“I really want people to pay them what they’re worth because that work is valuable," she said, adding, "I would’ve paid a full-time employee to do it if I could’ve."

The book begins with Serena’s own story then asks the reader what kind of project do they want the intern to do and then write the job description that is tailored to that role.

“If you need a specific person, you need to know what you need them to do,” she said.

The author offers another pointer: don’t just stick to posting the jobs on online sites — branch out.

“Maybe you approach different colleges and universities because there’s a lot of programs ... where they have some kind of work experience that’s part of their degree,” she added.

Top Talent: How to Hire your Dream Intern is currently available on amazon.ca and Serena hopes those who read it will use it as a guide and refer back to it for tips.

“I made each chapter fairly short so it’s an easy, quick read," she said.

In addition, a free worksheet PDF resource is available on www.dreamintern.ca.

For more information, contact nserena.scc@gmail.com.