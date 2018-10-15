Man strips down, jumps into shark tank at aquarium

Toronto police want to speak with a man who stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank during a jazz night at a popular tourist attraction in the city.

Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Friday for indecent exposure at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

"We arrived on scene within seven minutes and he was already gone," said police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante. "There were no injuries to the man, animals or patrons."

Videos posted online show a bald man swimming in the tank as sharks and other fish pass underneath, with a security guard yelling at him to get out of the water.

At one point, the videos show the man swimming to the side of the tank and getting out as onlookers laugh. The man then dives backwards into the pool and the crowd erupts in cheers, the videos show.

As he leaves the tank a second time, the videos show a woman handing the man his clothes before he walks away.

Ripley's said surveillance video showed the man arrive at the aquarium shortly after 10 p.m.

"After purchasing a ticket, he immediately disrobed and proceeded to climb over the security barrier into the exhibit," Ripley's said in a statement.

The aquarium said it has provided surveillance video, along with footage taken by staff and guests, to the police.

Ripley's said it is "willing to press all appropriate charges once the individual has been apprehended."