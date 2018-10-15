N.B. government teaches how to roll a joint

FREDERICTON — It's not exactly Cheech and Chong University, but New Brunswick's new government cannabis agency is offering lessons on how to roll a joint.

The Cannabis NB website includes a "Cannabis 101" section to teach people new to the recreational drug how to prepare it.

It says to break down your cannabis until it looks like the consistency of oregano — but adds it should not smell like oregano.

The instructions — which include pictures — say to "fill the centre of the rolling paper with your ground cannabis and distribute it evenly so that your joint does not resemble a hill, with a bulge in the middle."