Five charged in crash that sent 2 to hospital

CALEDON, Ont. — Provincial police say one adult and four teens are facing charges following a collision in Caledon, Ont., that sent a woman and her adult daughter to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, when an allegedly stolen SUV collided with a car.

They say the two women, aged 55 and 35, were treated in hospital for unspecified "major injuries."

Police say five males who were allegedly in the SUV fled the scene, and all of them have since been arrested.