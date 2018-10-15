MPs hold emergency debate on climate change

"If you have a child who is 10 years old today, we're talking about catastrophic impacts in 30 years, when they're 40 years, if we don't take action."

McKenna argued that climate change should be a non-partisan issue.

But while MPs from the NDP, Liberal and Green parties all asked Regan for the debate on the report of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Conservatives did not.

Conservative MP Gerard Deltell maintained his party agrees that action must be taken to reduce carbon emissions. But he said Conservatives believe that should be done through incentives and innovation, not through the Liberals' carbon tax that will hit ordinary Canadians on virtually everything they buy.

Moreover, Deltell argued that Canada's role in reducing global warming won't make much difference if the biggest polluters — China, India and the United States — are not taking steps to slash their emissions.

Toronto Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith deplored the "wilful blindness" of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, other provincial Conservative leaders and federal Conservatives, who are adamantly opposed to imposing a carbon tax on greenhouse gas emissions.

Every Conservative MP "should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

New Democrats and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May argued the Liberal government hasn't done enough to meet its emission reduction targets, let alone meet the more stringent reductions required to keep warming to no more than 1.5 degrees C. They urged the government to take a new leadership role at the UN climate change meeting in Poland in December by ramping up its efforts.

"Preventing a single degree could make a life or death difference," said New Democrat MP Guy Caron.

May said the UN report is telling humanity: "You've got one chance to protect your kids' world, you've got one chance, and it's expiring in about 10-12 years, to hold global average temperature to no more than 1.5 degrees and if you miss that ... you end up in a situation where the worst case scenario isn't bad weather, it's the collapse of our civilization and the extinction of millions of species, potentially including us."

By The Canadian Press