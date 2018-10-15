Injured dog found hiding under bus reunited with owner

TORONTO — Officials in Toronto say an injured dog that hid under a bus after being struck by a car has been reunited with its owner.

Toronto Animal Services say they found Sober the husky's owner through a lost dog report.

The animal was struck shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the city's east end.

Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross says the driver of the car tried to help, but the injured dog was afraid and sought refuge under a bus stopped at a red light.