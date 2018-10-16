Seniors Minister Tassi visits Waterdown's Grace Anglican

Federal Minister for Seniors Filomena Tassi toured the new kitchen facility at Grace Anglican Church in Waterdown Oct. 10.
The church was able to complete the renovation, in part, due to a $25,000 New Horizons for Seniors Program grant.
Tassi, the Liberal MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, said she is a strong proponent of the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
“When I witness things like I’ve witnessed today it strengthens my commitment to that program,” she said. “We have seniors that are gathering to cook.
“It’s then having the ability to do catering, so seniors are coming together to share meals together,” she added. “Our investment provided opportunities for seniors to get out, engage in social activities and share stories.”
She added in other communities she has seen the funds be put to use to facilitate mentorship, volunteering and physical activity.
“These dollars are being put to such great use.”
Ann Watson, who uses the kitchen regularly, said the new facility is very accessible for older users, as it features all drawers instead of cupboard doors, in addition to five sinks, two stoves and extra counter space.
“It’s fantastic,” Watson said of the new kitchen, noting the former kitchen was very old.
Rev. Sue-Ann Ward noted the 2017 kitchen renovation was made possible due to a $13,000 contribution from the parish, in addition to the grant.
Ward noted the renovation included all the cabinetry, the flooring, the ceiling, as well as new appliances and wiring.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said of what the new kitchen has meant to the church. “The kitchen gets used so much — it’s really the heart of any building and any community.”
She said numerous groups use the kitchen for special events, adding it was vital for the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank, which operates out of the church.
“We often get things delivered in bulk,” she said of the food bank. “So to be able to break it down, we need a safe, sterile place to be able to do that.”
In addition to visiting the new kitchen, Tassi also took time to meet with community members and hear their concerns, as well as what the federal government can do to better assist seniors.
She added the visit was part of a cross-country tour to get input from seniors.
“So that when we build on what we’ve delivered thus far, that we’re getting it right,” she said. “That we’re doing what are priorities for seniors, and responding to the needs of seniors because we recognize the contributions seniors have made and we want them to look forward to their futures.”
Tassi said she is hearing several of the same issues across the country — including isolation, transportation, affordable housing, income security and home-care.
