Seniors Minister Tassi visits Waterdown's Grace Anglican

Ward noted the renovation included all the cabinetry, the flooring, the ceiling, as well as new appliances and wiring.

“It’s been wonderful,” she said of what the new kitchen has meant to the church. “The kitchen gets used so much — it’s really the heart of any building and any community.”

She said numerous groups use the kitchen for special events, adding it was vital for the Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank, which operates out of the church.

“We often get things delivered in bulk,” she said of the food bank. “So to be able to break it down, we need a safe, sterile place to be able to do that.”

In addition to visiting the new kitchen, Tassi also took time to meet with community members and hear their concerns, as well as what the federal government can do to better assist seniors.

She added the visit was part of a cross-country tour to get input from seniors.

“So that when we build on what we’ve delivered thus far, that we’re getting it right,” she said. “That we’re doing what are priorities for seniors, and responding to the needs of seniors because we recognize the contributions seniors have made and we want them to look forward to their futures.”

Tassi said she is hearing several of the same issues across the country — including isolation, transportation, affordable housing, income security and home-care.