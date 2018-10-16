Construction on WDHS turf field slated to begin in spring

A new artificial turf field and running track is slated to be installed at Waterdown District High School next year.

Construction on the field, which will be installed in place of the current grass playing surface, is expected to begin in spring 2019, said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s senior facilities manager, David Anderson.

Anderson noted the project, which has been budgeted at $1.75 million, has just been sent for design. The board will then go through the regulatory approvals process and to tender.

“Once we have more detailed plans, we work with the school to finalize the date the field will be taken off-line for construction,” he said in an email. “Once we are able to award (a tender), and weather depending, the project should take approximately six months to complete.”