Lynden girl wins Best Wildlife Photo in national photo competition

A monarch butterfly perched on a cornflower won the top prize in the Earth Rangers’ Living Forest Photo Contest under the Best Wildlife Photo category. And it was a nine-year-old girl from Lynden who captured it in her lens.

“I took it up at my cottage,” said Veronica Gelderman, of the photo she snapped during a trip near Dorset.

The competition, held jointly by Earth Rangers and Forest Products Association of Canada, challenged young rangers to photograph wildlife in their natural habitats and, according to Gelderman, she was shocked when she learned she had won.

“I screamed," she said, adding, "I was like ‘You better not be kidding, you better not be kidding.'"