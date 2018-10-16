Hamilton trustees seek province's OK to boost Eastdale school’s budget

The Hamilton public school board is seeking the province’s permission to spend up to an extra $2 million of its own money on the new Eastdale elementary school in Stoney Creek after bids for the construction contract exceeded an $11.5-million budget.

Trustees agreed to the move without discussion on Monday following an hour-and-a-half closed session, also directing staff to seek a similar OK for the new Beverly elementary school in west Flamborough.

The latter $12.7-million project had been retendered after bids came in nearly $4 million over budget, but the second round failed to resolve the funding gap despite changes to the scope of an adjoining city community centre.

Board chair Todd White said afterwards that topping up the provincial grants for both schools is the only way to get shovels in the ground this fall.

You do need ministry approval, but the alternative is them providing the dollars, so you can possibly infer which way that will go. — Todd White

The 564-student new Eastdale school had already missed a planned summer start and he said further delays will have a “substantial domino effect” on other parts of an elementary accommodation plan for lower Stoney Creek and east Hamilton.

These include a new Memorial school, an addition to Collegiate Avenue school and a new school to replace Glen Echo and Glen Brae schools, all of which have provincial funding in place.

Eastdale will start a new French immersion program, part of a plan to replace the one at the two Glen schools, for which the replacement school will be English-only.

“We’re in a very tight spot. Both of these projects were on the verge of indefinite delays,” White said. “The entire east Hamilton and Stoney Creek plans revolve around Eastdale being built first.”

The board will ask the Ministry of Education’s permission to use proceeds from the sale of school properties to cover the funding gap for Eastdale and Beverly, money that usually must be spent on school renewal.

But White said he doesn’t anticipate objections, especially since Premier Doug Ford’s government has frozen provincial funding for new capital projects since taking office.