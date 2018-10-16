Hamilton's Ward 12 Coun. Lloyd Ferguson defends police action against candidates' claims for more officers

“There is an old saying you can’t suck and blow at the same time,” he said. “As a chartered accountant you will cut costs yet turn around and you will hire more police.”

Ferguson said since Sept. 30, 2018, there have been 2,067 police calls to the two beat officers – composed of 12 officers – that patrol Ancaster. Most of those calls are due to vehicle collisions, he said.

Still, the Meadowlands neighbourhood and the church suffered a series of vandalism incidents this past spring, including $3,500 in damage to the church’s windows and doors. Ferguson said a young offender with “some mental health issues” was eventually arrested for the crimes.

He said Hamilton’s police service is “right in the middle” of any other police service across Canada when it comes to funding. This year’s budget was $161.2 million, which included funding for six civilian jobs that would free up six regular officers for front-line duty.

Reis accused Ferguson of showing poor leadership after his suspension from the police services board earlier this year, and the investigation of two other police service board members.

“Frankly, a veteran councillor should know better,” she said.

But Ferguson also countered Reis’ accusations, including that he has missed 19 per cent of council and police service board meetings over his four years. He attended 2,988 meetings over four years, in which he served on 16 committees and subcommittees. He missed 77 meetings, due to a conflict with another meeting.

Ferguson, who has been Ancaster’s councillor since 2006, said the police are “ready” when cannabis is legalized. The city is responsible for enforcement and where the private cannabis stores, once they are allowed next April, will open.

“I think the police are doing a reasonable job,” he said.

To address the cannabis legalization Reis wants the city to impose high fines to serve as a deterrent to people from smoking pot where they are not supposed to and establish tough zoning bylaws to restrict cannabis stores away from schools, hospitals and daycares.

“We need to protect our kids,” she said.

John Scime, who works in security, accepted Ferguson’s claim there are 12 officers patrolling Ancaster, but they are not working at the same time. He said the officers have to protect 1,600 hectares of urban space and 26,000 hectares of rural area.

“So do you really think we are putting our police officers in the right position? I don’t think so,” he said.

He supported the LCBO model to control the sale of legalized cannabis.

Mike Bell said he would support implementing photo radar to crack down on vehicles speeding through neighbourhood streets. He would also support more police patrolling residential areas to protect people from break-ins.

The candidates also tangled over the light-rail transit project during the hour and a half debate. Ferguson acknowledged he has supported LRT from the very beginning even though “it does nothing for Ancaster. However a strong downtown is good for Ancaster.”

But since Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his promise to allow Hamilton to use the $1 billion in capital funding for other projects, he is now a “conditional yes” for the project.

“I’d like to see some of that money spent in Ancaster,” he said.

Reis said the province’s offer is “our last stand and only opportunity to stop the LRT.” She said if elected she will introduce a motion at council to halt the project.

“Ancaster and Flamborough taxpayers will be left footing the bill,” she said. “We will not be the cash cows of Hamilton to pay for their too expensive LRT.”

She vowed to use the $1 billion to fix Hamilton’s crumbling infrastructure.

“Look at what we can accomplish with this historic opportunity to fix Hamilton’s infrastructure,” she said.

Bell said he was opposed to LRT, while Kevin Marley and Scime both endorsed the project.

Scime called LRT a “visionary project” that will help to redevelop Hamilton’s downtown and take the pressure of the explosive residential growth now occurring in Ancaster.

Kevin Marley, who did not participate in the last Ward 12 debate in Flamborough, said he wants to improve bike lanes along Wilson Street and across the town, end area-rating for transit, introduce rank balloting for elections and establish term limits for councillors.

But his main target is to reduce the traffic congestion in Ancaster that hasn’t been addressed.

“The current council doesn’t seem to address the real issues,” he said.

Scime, who helped to create the Meadowlands Tiffany Hills Neighbourhood Association, said resident who live outside of the Wilson Street area have been ignored.

He endorsed relocating the community policing centre on Wilson Street to the Meadowlands, and wanted growth to be stopped at Garner Road.

“The amount of attention on Wilson Street is getting is staggering,” said Scime. “It’s beautiful but I wish one-tenth of the effort and money was spent on the rest of Ancaster as it is on Wilson Street.”