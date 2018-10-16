Waterdown goaltender Mark Visentin hangs up his pads

Looking back on his career, Visentin said he was never a highly-touted player heading into his OHL career.

“I was never supposed to make it to the NHL,” he said, adding people didn’t see just how much work he put in behind the scenes during his time in the OHL.

“It was common for me to run five kilometres before practice, then go out 40 minutes early with my goalie coach to do extra drills,” he said. “Then I would work my ass off during practice, then I would stay out another 40 minutes after practice to keep working.

“I would then go to my team workout afterward — when everyone would be leaving, I would just be starting.”

He added the work — basically the schedule of a professional athlete — was coupled with managing high school.

“There were a lot of tough days were I was tired and frustrated and was not happy with hockey and the results I was getting,” he recalled. “But it created a lot of character in me to grunt through that — that’s kind of where my work ethic was instilled.”

Visentin said throughout that three-year span of hard work, he began to see success — including becoming a first-round NHL draft pick and being selected to Team Canada for the World Junior tournament.

“Those are special years for me, because in my opinion, I never took a single shortcut — I did everything I could to find every resource to succeed,” he said. “I had an absolute burning desire to prove people wrong, because a lot of people doubted me.”

“That provided a lot of fuel — it was almost fuelled by anger more so than anything,” he continued. “Sometimes people say it’s not good to be angry, but in my circumstance I used it for a positive and it drove me.”

In terms of career highlights, Visentin said it’s difficult to pinpoint a single moment, but said his first NHL game on April 12, 2014, was a pretty emotional day.

“In my hotel room leading up to the game there were a lot of emotions flooding through my mind,” he said. “You put in so much hard work for so many years for this one moment.

“For this finally come true, it was amazing — not a lot of people get to live the dream I got to live.”

While Visentin said he wishes he had more notice so his family could have been at the game, a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks, to enjoy it with him, the experience was special nonetheless.

“Coming back to the hotel after the game, it was special,” he said. “It’s hard to describe, but when a dream of that magnitude, one you’ve been working toward for 10 or 15 years finally comes true?

“It’s a damn good feeling.”

At the time, Visentin was wrapped up in the emotion of the moment — and never would have guessed it would be the only NHL game of his career.

“Ironically, at the pinnacle of my career is when I started having my biggest issues,” he said.

The season ended shortly after the game, and Visentin went home to Waterdown to train, with the intent to earn a spot with the Coyotes in training camp.

But in training camp he suffered his first ankle injury — the one that ended up costing him the entire season.

“I went from the highest of highs in playing my first NHL game, to the lowest of lows, where I didn’t play a single game the next year,” he said. “If you get hurt seriously in professional sports it really puts you behind the eight-ball.

“You’ve got 10-15 guys behind you nipping at your heels to take your spot and when you haven’t played a game in 18 months and you’re coming into a contract year, it can make things interesting.”

Still, Visentin counts himself lucky that he was able to serve as an NHL backup for 11 games and play one.

“I never would have thought that would have been the end of it at the time, but injuries took their toll and unfortunately, that’s how it played out.”

Meanwhile, Visentin also recalled his two World Junior experiences with Team Canada as important moments in his career.

However, Visentin said both were quite different — and taught him different life lessons.

In his first World Junior tournament in 2011, Visentin and Canada lost 5-3 to Russia in the gold medal game, as Visentin allowed five goals in the third period.

He said it was difficult to come up just short of his childhood dream of winning a gold medal for Canada.

“When you’re so close to achieving that goal and then you don’t, it’s almost like torture,” he said. “Dealing with the media that year was tough — it was a lot of negativity.”

He added social media was extremely difficult, as he faced online death threats.

Visentin said his second experience at the World Junior tournament, the following year, was far different.

“I was super excited to get a second chance, a second crack at it,” he said.

However, Visentin didn’t get a chance to start the semifinal game against Russia, but replaced Scott Wedgewood in the second period. Although Canada mounted a frantic comeback in the third period, they fell just short in an eventual 6-5 loss.

He noted it was difficult to accept that a year prior he had been playing for a gold medal and although he was better, faster and stronger, he was relegated to playing for bronze.

But one of the most special moments of his career took place the night before the bronze medal game against Finland, when he met with Team Canada goalie coach Ron Tugnutt and sport psychologist Peter Jensen.

Visentin said Tugnutt sat him down and told him he didn’t deserve the negativity people were putting on him and he was going to play great in the bronze medal game because he was a great goalie and a great person.

“He was in tears, I was in tears — I couldn’t even speak,” he said. “It was a very powerful moment for me.”

In the bronze medal game, Visentin stopped a penalty shot and made what he calls the best save of his career — a behind-the-back glove save.

Visentin shut out the Finnish side to backstop Canada to the bronze medal and was named the player of the game.

“When I got it, I skated to bench to give it to Ron Tugnutt because he was standing there and I was in such mess,” he said. “I was in tears and I couldn’t even say anything to him — that’s how much it meant to me.”

With his career in the rear-view mirror, Visentin said he’ll miss the camaraderie of the game.

“I was always fun,” he said. “I really loved being in the dressing room every morning for practice of the pregame skate.

“It was a lot of fun for me — there was never a bad day at the rink.”

He added he’ll also miss the thrill of victory.

“The adrenalin and the feeling that rushes through your veins after winning a big game is sort of indescribable,” he said. “It’s been really hard to find that feeling outside of sports and that is, I think, what I’ll miss the most.”

To begin his post-hockey life, Visentin as enrolled at the University of Guelph to study business.

“I’ve always had a passion for business,” he said, adding he’s applying the same work ethic that got him to the NHL to university.

While he doesn’t know what the next chapter holds, he’s had several people reach out to him after his retirement letter.

“It was kind of overwhelming, the response I received to the letter,” he said, adding it ran the gamut from business professionals to kids playing in the OHL. “There are some super cool people that have reached out — a lot of athletes that have been through it and a lot of advice on how to deal with it.

“I’m definitely following up with every single one.”

Despite his retirement, Visentin said he’s still very interested in the game, watching highlights every morning and keeping tabs on his friends who are still playing.

When he played, Visentin said he often analyzed organizations he was in and thought about what he would do differently, so he said he could see himself in a management role down the line.

“There’s a little bit in me that wants improve certain situations in professional sports — the minor leagues as well — not just the major leagues,” he said.

Visentin added he feels a lot of gratitude to his parents, coaches and friends — everyone in Flamborough, Hamilton and beyond who supported his career.

“It didn’t go unnoticed,” he said.