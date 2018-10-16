Federal tariff relief plan faces criticism

The federal government has said it had no choice but to hit back at the U.S. with the countermeasures.

It also announced a financial aid package for industries caught in the middle of the dispute, including up to $2 billion in new funding and support for workers in steel, aluminum and manufacturing sectors.

During his appearance Tuesday, Morneau provided an update on another category of support provided via the aid package, which involves the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada.

So far, he said BDC has authorized loans totalling $131 million for 189 businesses, while EDC has authorized $44 million worth of loans for 24 clients.

Morneau noted that firms approved for remission will also be eligible for refunds on duties they've already paid in the months since Ottawa imposed the counter-tariffs.

He was asked how much extra revenue the surtaxes have already brought in, but he declined to provide a number and only said the duties were generating "significant" revenues.

The tariff dispute has dragged on even though the Liberal government reached a new continental trade agreement this month with Washington and Mexico City. The Trump administration has maintained its stinging levies on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Morneau said the government is still negotiating with U.S. officials in hopes of seeing the duties lifted.

Committee member and fellow Liberal MP Peter Fonseca asked Morneau whether the government was considering a quota system as part of the potential solution to the tariff dispute.

"We're really not going to negotiate in public in terms of the actual approach that we're trying to take," said Morneau, adding he wants to make sure the market is stable and that the Canadian steel industry and users of steel are unharmed.

"Clearly, we want to move away from the current situation. So, the mechanism to do that? We're not at a stage where we're able to talking about that because it's not close to being done."

By Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press