Flamborough's Judi Partridge endorses Vito Sgro for mayor

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has officially endorsed Vito Sgro in his campaign for mayor of Hamilton.

Partridge announced her support for Sgro, who is challenging incumbent Fred Eisenberger, on Oct .17.

“Vito Sgro understands Flamborough’s concerns and shares our priorities,” Partridge said in a press release. “That’s why I am very pleased to support his campaign for mayor.”

She added Waterdown and Flamborough issues have been ignored for too long and she and Sgro will make sure Flamborough has a strong voice.