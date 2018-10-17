Flamborough's Judi Partridge endorses Vito Sgro for mayor

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has officially endorsed Vito Sgro in his campaign for mayor of Hamilton.
Partridge announced her support for Sgro, who is challenging incumbent Fred Eisenberger, on Oct .17.
“Vito Sgro understands Flamborough’s concerns and shares our priorities,” Partridge said in a press release. “That’s why I am very pleased to support his campaign for mayor.”
She added Waterdown and Flamborough issues have been ignored for too long and she and Sgro will make sure Flamborough has a strong voice.
“Together we will get the Waterdown bypass built and ensure that our area rating is protected across Flamborough and the broader city.”
For his part, Sgro said Partridge has always been a strong and passionate voice for Waterdown and Flamborough and he is happy to receive her support.
“Councillor Partridge can count on me, as mayor, to protect Waterdown and Flamborough’s area rating and tax dollars,” he said, “to get the Waterdown bypass complete and stop Fred’s LRT — once and for all.”
Sgro added he fully supports Partridge in her re-election efforts against challenger Susan McKechnie.
“I need Councillor Partridge around the table to help move the whole city forward.”
In an interview, Partridge said Sgro’s support means that they will be able to work together at the council table, if elected.
“The City of Hamilton will have a mayor who recognizes how important the rural economy is,” she said, noting agribusiness is a huge within the city’s economy. “
Partridge said she came to the decision to support Sgro because no matter how much she and outgoing Ward 14 Coun. Robert Pasuta have raised Flamborough issues around the council table, it has been ignored — something she blames on Eisenberger.
“It really has been ignored, I think primarily by our current mayor, particularly when it comes to the ward boundary review,” she said. “I think that was pretty much the last straw, because over the last eight years I have really tried to — and have — worked very co-operatively with council.
“They have supported a number of things for Flamborough, but when it comes to the things that to me are most important, such as the ward boundary review, that to me, was a huge disappointment.”
Partridge said council threw both Pasuta and the broader Flamborough community under the bus with the decision to not appeal the OMB’s decision to remove the all-rural west Flamborough Ward 14.
