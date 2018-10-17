The Latest: Cannabis becomes legal in Canada

The latest on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada:
———
00:30 EDT
Residents of Canada's most populous province are now able to buy weed from the provincial government.
The Ontario Cannabis Store's website went live around midnight Wednesday as recreational cannabis became legal in the eastern time zone.
The store's landing page asks customers to enter their birth date in order to verify that they're over 19 — the legal age for buying cannabis.
The website offers a selection of cannabis products — including dried flowers and oils — as well as accessories such as grinders, rolling papers and vaporizers.
———
22:39 EDT
Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.
Some pot shops in the country's easternmost province opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. to commemorate the historic event.
Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.
———
By The Canadian Press
The latest on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada:
———
00:30 EDT
Residents of Canada's most populous province are now able to buy weed from the provincial government.
The Ontario Cannabis Store's website went live around midnight Wednesday as recreational cannabis became legal in the eastern time zone.
The store's landing page asks customers to enter their birth date in order to verify that they're over 19 — the legal age for buying cannabis.
The website offers a selection of cannabis products — including dried flowers and oils — as well as accessories such as grinders, rolling papers and vaporizers.
———
22:39 EDT
Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.
Some pot shops in the country's easternmost province opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. to commemorate the historic event.
Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.
———
By The Canadian Press
The latest on the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada:
———
00:30 EDT
Residents of Canada's most populous province are now able to buy weed from the provincial government.
The Ontario Cannabis Store's website went live around midnight Wednesday as recreational cannabis became legal in the eastern time zone.
The store's landing page asks customers to enter their birth date in order to verify that they're over 19 — the legal age for buying cannabis.
The website offers a selection of cannabis products — including dried flowers and oils — as well as accessories such as grinders, rolling papers and vaporizers.
———
22:39 EDT
Canada has officially become the second country in the world to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.
Newfoundland and Labrador was the first province to kick off the sale of cannabis, just after midnight local time.
Some pot shops in the country's easternmost province opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. to commemorate the historic event.
Canada joins the tiny South American country of Uruguay in an exclusive club of nations that allow the sale of recreational pot.
———
By The Canadian Press