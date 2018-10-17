Tory MPP formally complains that Horwath ‘pushed’ her in the legislature

"This is silliness."

Energy Minister Greg Rickford, who witnessed the kerfuffle, said he was taken aback by the NDP chief's "aggressive and unacceptable" posturing.

"It was right in front of me. The bells were ringing at the time. I saw her storm over with a red face and accuse (Skelly) of something," said Rickford.

Because the encounter occurred when the bells were summoning MPPs for a vote, it was not captured on legislative cameras and there is no audio recording.

NDP house leader Gilles Bisson said Horwath had gone to complain to Skelly about Conservative MPPs holding up papers earlier in the afternoon to block the cameras while she was making a speech.

"They were trying to block a speech by our leader on a very important issue," said Bisson.

"All Andrea was trying to do is tell the other person: 'Listen … that's not a way to behave in the house," he said.

Bisson stressed Horwath is "not a physical person"

The Speaker said he would "consider the matter that has been raised."

"I'll report back to the house in due course," said Arnott.

Things have been raucous in the legislature since it resumed after the June 7 election won by Premier Doug Ford's Conservatives.

With 73 first-time MPPs in the 124-member chamber — including Ford — most are still learning the ropes and seem preoccupied by scoring partisan points.

In July, the premier accused Bisson of mimicking Mississauga East-Cooksville PC MPP's Kaleed Rasheed's Pakistani accent.

"He's imitating him. It's racist," Ford heckled, before shouting at Brampton Centre New Democrat MPP Sara Singh.

"Do you enjoy your MPP imitating the Indian accent?" Ford thundered at Singh.

Bisson, who speaks with a Franco-Ontarian accent, denied the slur.

But there was no audio or video to substantiate Ford's claim and the Speaker did not hear the alleged mockery.

Robert Benzie is the Star's Queen's Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie

