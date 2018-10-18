UPDATE: Construction worker struck and killed by vehicle in downtown Milton

A male construction worker is dead following a motor vehicle accident on Main Street in Milton this morning (Thursday).

Halton police responded to the fatal collision at 54 Main Street, at Elizabeth Street, at 8:55 a.m.

Insp. Derek Davis reports that the 55-year-old man from Flamborough was working on the south side of Main Street when he was struck and trapped under a west-bound Honda mini van. Milton firefighters extricated the worker, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The female motorist, who remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation, was not injured. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.