Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger touts city's digital economic success

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is promising to the city’s rural residents they will be able to access broadbent wireless connections in the near future.
During a news conference at Hamilton’s Pipeline Studios, Oct. 18, located in the downtown core, Eisenberger said city officials have been “working with providers” to make a “significant investment” to expand wireless service throughout the city.
“Can’t tell you who it is right now,” said Eisenberger. “They are prepared to make a significant investment to expand the broadband capacity throughout the entire city.”
There have been criticism from rural residents and council candidates, including Ward 15 candidate Susan McKechnie, about the city not providing internet access into the rural areas of Hamilton. McKechnie has stated there are agriculture businesses that depend upon immediate information to be successful but the city lacks the technology in the rural areas of the city.
“We do not provide world internet to growing agribusinesses that depend on technology,” said McKechnie.
Eisenberger was at Pipeline Studios, which is a top five producer of animation in Canada, to tout Hamilton’s diversified economic strategy and highlight the city’s access to the digital economy.
“Broadbent access is as important today as water and hydro utilities,” said Eisenberger.
Pipeline Studies, said co-chief executive officer Juan Lopez, was established in Hamilton in 2011 and employs about 120 people in the city. It has offices in Spain, Columbia and Chile and creates animation product for Disney, Universal and Mattel.
Other animation studios that have set up shop in the city include Chuck Gammage Animation, Huminah Huminah Animation and Topic Simple.
Eisenberger said Hamilton is also cooperating with individuals who are interested in establishing a film studio in the city. While he didn’t say who these people are, he said film director Guillermo del Toro isn’t one of them.
“Del Toro is very keen in filming in Hamilton. He likes the environment, and was thinking about buying a house,” said Eisenberger, who has established a connection with the award-winning film director. “He is supportive of the notion (of a film studio) but doesn’t want to be the one to build it or create it.”
Del Toro is known for his Pacific Rim films, the Oscar-winning film Shape of Water, Hellboy and Pan’s Labyrinth.
He said a “number of groups are actively acquiring property and looking at space to develop a film studio.”
Eisenberger said they are attracted to Hamilton’s “cultural vibe” along with “key” investments, such as waterfront development, light-rail transit and broadbent access.”
Hamilton is also one of the top seven “intelligent communities in the world,” according to the Intelligent Communities Forum, a United-States-based think tank that focuses on digital economic development. Hamilton was ranked 21st in 2016-17.
