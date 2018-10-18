Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger touts city's digital economic success

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger is promising to the city’s rural residents they will be able to access broadbent wireless connections in the near future.

During a news conference at Hamilton’s Pipeline Studios, Oct. 18, located in the downtown core, Eisenberger said city officials have been “working with providers” to make a “significant investment” to expand wireless service throughout the city.

“Can’t tell you who it is right now,” said Eisenberger. “They are prepared to make a significant investment to expand the broadband capacity throughout the entire city.”

There have been criticism from rural residents and council candidates, including Ward 15 candidate Susan McKechnie, about the city not providing internet access into the rural areas of Hamilton. McKechnie has stated there are agriculture businesses that depend upon immediate information to be successful but the city lacks the technology in the rural areas of the city.