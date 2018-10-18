RCMP raid two pot shops in Port Alberni, B.C.

PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — RCMP raided two illicit marijuana dispensaries on Vancouver Island shortly after cannabis became legal on Wednesday.

Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C., say both stores were open and operating without the required provincial licences.

An RCMP statement says officers seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis and weed products from both locations and issued the owners violation tickets for the unlawful sale of marijuana.

Under new legislation and regulations that came into effect Wednesday, cannabis is to be sold exclusively at government-run stores, licensed private retailers and the B.C. government's online store.