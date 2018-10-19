Canadian hunter arrested U.S. border

JACKMAN, Maine — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Canadian citizen who they say illegally entered the U.S. and hunted moose.

The Bangor Daily News reports the person was arrested Tuesday near the St. Zacharie Port of Entry.

The Canadian is facing a federal charge of illegal entry to the U.S. and state charges of hunting moose out of season and hunting moose without a permit.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not disclose the person's name, gender or their hometown in Canada.