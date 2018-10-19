Bernardo-like sexual deviancy poorly understood

Drugs and intensive therapy that can help ensure sexual deviants refrain from violence might have worked for Bernardo had he sought help in his teens, Bradford said. Doing so, however, would have required his understanding of just how abnormal he was becoming.

"Part of the difficulty is that sex is pleasurable, so the urge may be stronger than any glimmer of insight," Bradford said.

At the same time, there is strong scientific evidence that the risk of reoffending declines with age. Data show rape to be mostly a crime of young males — 18 to 25 — and the risk of recidivism as one approaches 65 years of age drops to close to zero. But assessing the risk posed by violent sexual deviants who do get released is hard to do.

At this week's hearing, the mothers of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French, the two girls Bernardo raped and killed, made an emotional plea to keep him behind bars until he dies. They noted he has never apologized for his crimes, and said that any tears he claims to shed over his horrific acts are for self-serving show.

Bradford, a professor of psychiatry at McMaster University and professor emeritus at the University of Ottawa where he was head of forensic psychiatry, is currently writing up a study of 10 sexual deviants who were found not criminally responsible for their acts by reason of a mental disorder.

All have been treated and have now been in the community for at least 15 years with zero recidivism, he said. But it's a small group because people who commit these kinds of crimes are generally never released so the actual recidivism risk becomes impossible to study.

"Sexually motivated homicide is extremely rare and therefore it's difficult to study, and very few people ever get released," the psychiatrist said.

The parole board will have to reconsider Bernardo's case in two years — unless he asks them not to. Regardless, it is unlikely Bernardo will walk the streets again given the enormity of his crimes. The flipside of the imprisonment coin is Bernardo has been locked up in solitary confinement for 25 years and that also does damage, Bradford said.

"I don't think he'll ever be released," Bradford said. "They'd worry about the perception. The parole board would tend to look at this as a punishment trajectory rather than a rehabilitation trajectory."

By Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press